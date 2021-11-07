Databroker (DTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,418.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $3,418.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00259206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.