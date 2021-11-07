David L. Dunkel Sells 4,889 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KFRC opened at $75.71 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $75.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.