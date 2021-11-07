David Stanton Purchases 5,000 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.99. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $23.73.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
About Harsco
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
