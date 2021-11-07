David Stanton Purchases 5,000 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.99. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 867.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harsco by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 115,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Harsco by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

