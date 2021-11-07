DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.800-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DaVita stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,209. DaVita has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average is $121.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

