DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,132.67

DCC plc (LON:DCC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,132.67 ($80.12) and traded as high as GBX 6,310 ($82.44). DCC shares last traded at GBX 6,268 ($81.89), with a volume of 313,607 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,181.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

