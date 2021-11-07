DDKoin (DDK) Hits Market Cap of $824,807.55

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $824,807.55 and approximately $9,908.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00081441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010187 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007254 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005656 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003746 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001575 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

