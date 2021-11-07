Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Securities

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

