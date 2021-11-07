Definitive Healthcare (DH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

DH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

