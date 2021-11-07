Degenerator Price Down 2.8% Over Last Day (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.88 or 0.00308292 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00015553 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004511 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.