Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TACO. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.98. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 51,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 268,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

