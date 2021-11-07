Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Shares of DKL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,525. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

