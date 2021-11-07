Dendur Capital LP Invests $10.49 Million in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,492,000. XPO Logistics accounts for about 1.7% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dendur Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of XPO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.