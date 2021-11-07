Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.93 on Friday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 1,594.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

