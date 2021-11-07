Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.99%.
NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.93 on Friday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 1,594.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
