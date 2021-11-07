Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 22.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DM opened at $8.61 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

