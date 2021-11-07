Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $32.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 25.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 40,392 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 119,272 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

