Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $55.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

NYSE:CFX opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. Colfax has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,424 shares of company stock worth $15,195,810. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

