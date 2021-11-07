Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $107.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.38. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

