Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives €19.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.96 ($23.49).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEQ. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

DEQ stock traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €17.92 ($21.08). The company had a trading volume of 70,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €11.77 ($13.85) and a 1 year high of €21.68 ($25.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of €18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.22.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

