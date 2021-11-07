Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.30 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.93 ($8.15) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

