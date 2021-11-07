Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

