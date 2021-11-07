Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
