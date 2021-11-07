Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.14 ($77.81).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.77. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

