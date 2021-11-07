Digital Brands Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 10th (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Digital Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DBGI) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 10th. Digital Brands Group had issued 2,409,639 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. After the expiration of Digital Brands Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

DBGI stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Digital Brands Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBGI. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.