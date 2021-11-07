DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,769,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,981,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.