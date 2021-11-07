Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in HBT Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in HBT Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBT opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.48. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

HBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

