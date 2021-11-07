Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $263.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.