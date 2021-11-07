Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.85% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.82. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wireless Telecom Group Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

