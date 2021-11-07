Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Franchise Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $46.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

