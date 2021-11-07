Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,798 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Red River Bancshares worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $53.84 on Friday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

