Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 11.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 57.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the second quarter worth $101,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $6.09 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $453.75 million, a PE ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

