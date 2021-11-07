Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of PDL Community Bancorp worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

PDLB stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $259.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.45.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.53%.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB).

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.