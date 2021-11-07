Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,637 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,501 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $41,774,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.0% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,789,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,992,000 after purchasing an additional 722,493 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 171.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 540,987 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

