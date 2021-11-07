Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DSEY stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 1,379,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,501. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSEY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

