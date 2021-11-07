Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.12

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.12 and traded as low as C$8.11. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 184,655 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01. The firm has a market cap of C$710.07 million and a PE ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.12.

About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

