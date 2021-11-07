DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.03% of DMC Global worth $21,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DMC Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $43.36 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.13 million, a PE ratio of 481.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.15.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

