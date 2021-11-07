Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 30.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $171.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

