Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 on December 10th

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Dover Motorsports has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years. Dover Motorsports has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE DVD opened at $2.29 on Friday. Dover Motorsports has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

