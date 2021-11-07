Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$19.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DREUF stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $14.10.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.