Drep [new] (DREP) Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and $3.14 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00255143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00102854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.