Drive Shack (DS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter.

Drive Shack stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

