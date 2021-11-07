Drive Shack (DS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter.
Drive Shack stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.
Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.
