Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $101.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

