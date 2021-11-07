Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.710-$1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DRE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 993,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

