Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

