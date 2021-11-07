DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DD. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.86.

DD stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

