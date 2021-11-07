Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $92.39 million and $37.09 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00051440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.73 or 0.00255357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00101263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

