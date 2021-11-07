Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $78.84 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00255806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099777 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

