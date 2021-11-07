Dynamite Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $132,081.43 and $118,425.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.23 or 0.00417695 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001257 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01020697 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,540 coins and its circulating supply is 396,933 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

