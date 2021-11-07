E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €11.06 ($13.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.52. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

