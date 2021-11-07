Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS.

EGLE traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,847. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $547.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

