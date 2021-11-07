Eagle Bulk Shipping’s (EGLE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

EGLE traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $547.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

